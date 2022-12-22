Shanaya Kapoor Drops Gorgeous Pics with Her Pimple Cream On; Check Out BFF Ananya Panday's Reaction

Shanaya Kapoor has shared a series of stunning pictures as she lazed in the sun and they are oh-so-pretty. In the images, Shanaya can be seen in a comfy green cotton dress while she rests on a chair on the balcony. The starlet clicked multiple gorgeous selfies and embraced her natural beauty with her pimple cream on. Sharing the post, she wrote, “lazing around in the ☀️ with some pimple cream on #plssssgoaway"

Soon, her BFF Ananya Panday was among the first to comment. And being Shanaya’s BFF she knew what her bestie would be doing in case she has a pimple on the face. She wrote, “I thought u were sulking in the room ."

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

Other than Ananya, scores of Ananya’s fans chimed into the comments section and complimented the Shanaya. While one of the fans wrote, “Nature’s most gorgeous creation ," another fan added, “Be care baby❤️❤️❤️."

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, also starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie will go on the floors early next year. Sharing the post, Karan Johar wrote, “Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!"

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 3. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, she wrote, " Chapter 23." In the images, we can see Shanaya celebrating with her brother Jahaan Kapoor and friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Soon after she shared the post, her mom Maheep Kapoor dropped an adorable comment, “it’s going to be an outstanding chapter," followed by heart emoticons, while Ananya Panday wrote, “Chotttu."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya’s BFF Ananya was last seen in the film Liger with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to perform well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa among others. She will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here