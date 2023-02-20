Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts No Filter Look in Sunkissed Selfies, Fans in Awe of Her 'Natural Beauty'

Shanaya Kapoor lit up Instagram with her latest post on Sunday. The daughter of actors Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, left her fans in awe after she shared a series of her unfiltered look. Shanaya, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, often posts candid and raw selfies on Instagram. In her latest entry, she is looking flawlessly beautiful, and her posts have gained much popularity in a short while.

In the pictures, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt. She left her hair open and casually posed for the sunkissed pictures. Her entire look is very casual and unfiltered, but she thinks that “ok maybe I overdid the selfies."

Maheep Kapoor, reacting to the post, dropped smiling sun and heart emojis in the comments. One of her followers wrote, “You are naturally beautiful. Not like others who have so much of plastics and makeup on their face," while another commented: “Just Shanaya being Shanaya." Many also asked her to share her secrets for getting such flawless skin.

The star kid can slay many red-carpet-worthy looks apart from her casual looks. Bodycon dresses are Shanaya Kapoor's go-to wardrobe choice. She recently adorned a stunning cutaway Maison Valentino dress. Shanaya's gorgeous and striking makeup was the focal point of her overall look. She chose to wear bronzed cheeks, a light pink lip colour, and traditional winged eyeliner. Her back bun, which featured a stylish side flip at the front, had a vintage-glam vibe about it.

Shanaya’s best friend, Suhana Khan, was in awe of her look. Fans could not take their eyes off her graceful look. One fan wrote, " You are an angel." Some also called her the “upcoming queen of Bollywood." Many people dropped heart and fire emojis, and some just admired how gorgeous and stunning she looked.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor has worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also been featured in a few brand commercials. Up next, she will make her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

