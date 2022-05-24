Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Gorgeous Selfie; BFF Ananya Panday Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about newcomers in the town. Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin sister, the starlet never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous clicks. From her family time to her happy moments with her friends and loved ones, Shanaya aces the art of keeping fans intrigued. Maintaining the trajectory, the starlet took to Instagram and treated fans to a breathtakingly beautiful photo.

In the photo posted by Shanaya, we see her flaunting her flawless beauty. She was seen wearing a beige coloured spaghetti top and had kept her tresses open. With her make-up game on point, the actress’ kohl-rimmed eyes, took our breath away. In the quick selfie, Shanaya posed like a true selfie queen. In the captions, she wrote, “It’s whatevaaa".

Check the photo here:

Advertisement

Soon after the snap was posted on Instagram, scores of Shanaya’s fans and her friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower love on the Starkid and drop flower and heart emoticons. Later, celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya’s BFF Ananya Panday were also in awe of her panache and had liked the post. Ishaan Khatter double-tapped the post too.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has treated her fans to a gorgeous picture of herself.

Two days back, Shanaya took to Instagram to share a picture with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as they chilled together lying flat on stylish beds in the garden of Shanaya’s home.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “ sisters by heart ."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the front, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Sharing her first look from the movie, KJo had written, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!" The movie appears to be a romantic comedy with a twist of a love triangle. It will be interesting to see how Shanaya will perform on the big screen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.