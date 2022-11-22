Shanaya Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Oversized Denim Jacket And Pants for Photoshoot; See Hot Pics

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her big debut yet, but that does not stop her from having a huge fan following. The budding actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love to see the pictures and videos which she posts on them. The starlet never fails to impress her fans with her steamy social media posts. Maintaing the trajectory, Shanaya took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a couple of hot pics dressed in oversized denim jacket and pants and her fans are all for it.

In the pictures, the gorgeous diva is seen striking sensuous poses in her all-denim look. While the actress looked equally hot and cute in the snaps, her styling is what caught our attention. The actress held the jacket’s back in front while she showcased a hint of her super toned midriff. With dewy make up on, Shanaya kept her shiny tresses open as she posed for the stunning photo shoot. Check out the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, actress’ friends and fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. Amomng the firsts, was Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor who wrote, " my love ❤️." Shanaya’s BFF Ananya Panday joined in, “Worth the wait ." Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Sexy."

At the same time, one fan wrote, “Temperature bar raised ," another commented, “Hotness overloaded."

On Novermber 3, Shanaya ringed in her 23rd birthday. Shanaya’s cousin Anshula Kapoor shared a video of baby Shanaya Kapoor looking cute in a lehenga, to wish her on her special day. The little kid looks super excited as she is shaking a leg on one of the most popular songs of that time, Bunty Aur Babli’s title track. We can say that her face has not changed much and she had long hair even then.

Sharing this video, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday you hot mess @shanayakapoor02 ILY. you’ve been my constant source of entertainment since the day I held you in my arms, and my wish for you is that you keep owning every stage you perform on & killlingggg ittt.. whether that stage is my room (hehehe) or the movies! Keep dancing your heart out, and keep spreading your laughter and cheer in every room that you occupy. May this be the best year yet! love you always my bro.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch Shanaya in the film which will also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

