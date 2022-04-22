Home » News » Movies » Shanaya Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Date Night with Mother Maheep Kapoor in Latest Post, See Pic

Shanaya Kapoor had a date night with mom Maheep, and she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it with fans and followers

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: April 22, 2022, 20:36 IST

Shanaya Kapoor shared a glimpse of her date night with mother and former actress Maheep Kapoor in her latest Instagram post. The 22-year-old, who is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Bedhadak, shared a picture of herself on Instagram where she was spotted in a cute white lace dress. The actress was spotted in an off-shoulder white lace dress that featured a v-shape cut in the centre of the neckline. The actress opted for her soft blush glam look for the date night with Maheep. Shanaya accessorised her look with a beige handbag that rested next to her chair.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor added to the caption, “date night with mum Maheep Kapoor.” The latest Instagram post by Shanaya has received reaction from Maheep who commented with a series of emojis; while Bhavana Panday, mother of Shanaya’s close friend Ananya Panday, also commented with a red heart emoticon. Maheep and Bhavana’s friend and fashion designer Seema Khan also commented on Shanaya’s post with a red heart emoji. Maheep, Seema and Bhavana starred in Netflix’s reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which came out in 2020.

Meanwhile Shanaya, who recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week, is certainly a fashionista. In an Instagram post shared in March, Shanaya left us impressed with her all-white ensemble. The actress wore a body-hugging white dress by Frisky. The full-sleeved dress came with a sweetheart neckline and adjustable strings at the hem. Shanaya paired the dress with a pair of strappy white heels and styled her hair in a neat straight manner. The actress wore silver hoops and rings to match the all-white angelic look.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shanaya added to the caption, “guess what my favourite colour is.”https://www.instagram.com/p/CbMpsthtUOL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shanaya’s debut movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Called Bedhadak, it will star Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

