Shanaya Kapoor's First Look From Bedhadak Gets Thumbs Up From Kareena Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will also feature debutant Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles. As her daughter entered a new chapter of her life, Maheep took a look back at her daughter's life journey and posted a throwback picture of Sanjay and herself from the time when she was pregnant with Shanaya.

“How it started. How it’s going! ” she wrote while sharing the photo along with Shanya's look from in Bedhadak's poster.

Soon the post was flooded with comments from other celebrities posting their best wishes for Shanaya's debut film. Reacting to the photos, actor Kareena Kapoor shared her wishes for the proud parents and gave a thumbs up to Shanya's look from the poster. “Moheeeeepssss and Sanjay well done. congratulations. she’s looking lovely” commented Kareena

Other celebrities including actors Amrita Arora, Namrata Shrodkar and Anjana Sukhani also dropped red hearts for Shanaya.

Earlier on Friday, Karan Johar announced Bedhadak by sharing three posters of the film on his social media pages." We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed. Bedhadak!" wrote while sharing the film's poster featuring the debutants.

Shanya’s debut has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. However, after she worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the speculation of her filmy debut gained prominence.

Speaking on the announcement earlier this week, Shanaya expressed gratitude and said that she was excited to join the Dharma family for her debut movie. She added, “I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!"

Meanwhile, Bedhadak's lead actor Lashya was slated to make his debut alongside Shanya's cousin Janhvi in Dostana 2. However, the film got shelved due to Karan's differences with actor Kartik Aaryan who was also part of this sequel to the 2008 release Dostana.

