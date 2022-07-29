Shanaya Kapoor's Spain Vacay is All About 'Friends, Food And Travel'; See Pics

Bollywood’s well-known celebrity kid, Shanaya Kapoor is quite popular in the entertainment industry. Her head-turning appearances at events and glamorous photos on social media have already made her a fan favourite.

Currently, the budding actress is on vacation mode with her friends and she did not miss the opportunity to share glimpses with her Instagram family. She uploaded a new post from Spain. Her recent Instagram post’s caption read, “Friends, food, and travel” and her photo carousel is a testament to that.

The 10-picture slideshow from Spain is a mood board for every youngster on a trip- casually chilling, relaxing, eating, resting and capturing videos of interesting architecture. In the pictures, Shanaya looked fresh and relaxed in a yellow ensemble with her hair down, while in another she is seen wearing a cool blue bralette with matching pants.

Her carousel includes photos of her and her friends exploring some gorgeous monuments in the foreign land. In the same post, a small clip shows the interiors of the famous La Sagrada Família. Her video captures the beauty of the stained glasses in the church. In the next photo, the celebrity kid can be seen posing in a Prada outlet store. Swiping through more photos we catch her laughing and having a gala time with her friends.

The diva’s post captivated her fans' and followers’ attention who bombarded the post with compliments. Shanaya’s father, Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post saying, “Love the 7th picture. European summer effect”, while her mother, Maheep Kapoor wrote ‘fun’ and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Talking about her Bollywood venture, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to debut in the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing the screen with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

