Shanaya Kapoor’s Style Statement in Strapless Black Mini-Dress Has Left Netizens in Awe

Shanaya Kapoor was recently in Dubai to attend her father, Sanjay Kapoor’s 60th birthday bash. While the party was extravagant, Shanaya left her fans and admirers in awe after she “spammed" social media with photos of herself in a black outfit from a recent photoshoot. Posing against the skyline of Dubai, Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in the photos she shared on Instagram. It appears that the star kid served major style goals in the black outfit. She captioned the photo with, “Spamming shoot photos while eating Wagamama noodles.”

In the photos, the diva has slipped into a strapless black mini-dress. Her outfit is a sensory experience evoking drama with the feather detailing in it. She styled her outfit with strappy black heels and opted for dewy makeup with nude lipstick and kohl rimmed eyes. She opted for a minimalistic look and posed candidly for the camera.

Advertisement

Check out her post here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and admirers of Shanaya poured their love by liking and dropping fire emojis in the comment section. Cousin Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Woo!”, while BFF Suhana Khan wrote, “Wow"! Parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped fire emojis. There were comments like, “Looking sensuously stunning," “stylish," “seductive," and “babe is on fire.”

Advertisement

Previously, she had uploaded a photo with her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor. The siblings looked extra chic and cool in their attires. Shanaya donned a beautiful full-sleeved solid-toned outfit. The figure-hugging white dress featured neck detailing. She added a dash of green to her ensemble by opting for green-hued heels by Alexander Wang. For her beauty picks, the actress opted for subtle makeup, while her brother sported beige pants, a white Tee, and a denim jacket.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, co-starring Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshaya.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here