Shane Nigam-Starrer RDX To Start Rolling On December 15, Know The Details

Actor Shane Nigam is all set to start filming of his upcoming film RDX. The shooting of the film will begin on December 15th in Kochi. Earlier, all the preparations were done to start the shooting on August 23, but due to inclement weather, the shooting was postponed for a few days.

Meanwhile, co-actor Antony Varghese’s hand was injured during the shooting of a film, which caused another delay. With RDX being a pure action film, Antony needed to get completely recovered from the pain. And so, after overcoming the technical hurdles, the shooting is now underway.

The film is presented as a powerful action-packed venture with a huge investment. It will be a pan-Indian film. The movie is written and directed by debutant Nahas Hidayat and produced by Sofia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbuster.

RDX revolves around the story of three friends namely Robert, Donnie, and Xavier. Played by Shane Nigam, Anthony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav. While Aima Rosmy and Mahima Nambiar are playing the female leads. Apart from the actors Baiju Santhosh, Shammi Thilakan, Maala Parvathi, and Nishanth Sagar will also be seen playing significant roles in the movie.

The screenplay is done by Shabazz Rasheed and Adarsh Sukumaran. While Manu Manjith’s lyrics are composed by Sam C.S.

The action scenes in this film are prepared by Anp-Arivam. The cinematography and editing are handled by Alex J. Pulikeel and Richard Kevin respectively.

Overall after a four-month delay brought on by numerous factors, the film RDX is finally in motion.

