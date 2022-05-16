Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Showcases His Bhangra Steps With Canadian Singer Tesher, Watch Video

Simu Liu who played the titular character in MCU’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is completely taken by the Punjabi dance form, Bhangra. Indian-origin Canadian singer Hitesh Sharma, also known as Tesher, took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing next to Simu Liu at the Juno Awards ceremony. The Juno Awards are presented to Canadian artists and musicians for their contributions to the Canadian music scene.

On his Instagram, Tesher captioned the video, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I’m still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Liu first appeared in the MCU in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The blockbuster film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and co-written by Cretton, Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. Liu’s character, Shang-Chi, is the first Asian-American superhero in the MCU. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also starred several stars like Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung, in prominent roles.

While talking to the Indian Express, Simu Liu opened up about wearing a superhero outfit and getting into character for the first time. He said, “I knew how rare it was to have an Asian person putting on a superhero outfit, there really hasn’t been that many. I really enjoyed putting on the suit also because it was brand new. It was not like based on anything in the comics. I think it symbolises our new origin story and that we were able to basically refresh this 50-year, a little outdated character. I’m really, really excited for the world to see it."

Advertisement

On the work front, Simu Liu will be appearing in Margot Robbie starrer, Barbie. The movie is based on the Mattel doll with Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt among others in supporting roles, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.