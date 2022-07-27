Shang Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm Next Avengers Movie, Details Here

During the Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the company’s president Kevin Fiege hinted that the Avengers are assembling once again, with back-to-back movies set for 2025. This has been confirmed by a recent report revealing that Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the next Avengers movie.

Although the 2019 Avengers Endgame marked the culmination of MCU’s phase three, the upcoming Avengers movie will star the new superheroes that have been introduced by Marvel Studios in recent years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin, who directed last year’s Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The report also mentions that Destin is developing the story for an upcoming live-action series featuring Wonder Man. The series is part of the final Avengers movie which Destin will executive produce and possibly direct an episode or more of. The Hollywood Reporter mentions that Destin is working along with Andrew Guest who has written and produced comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community.

Reacting to the news, Shang Chi actor Simu Liu shared a zestful tweet that read, “Three years ago at SDCC (San Diego Comic Con) 2019, Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like ‘damn, is this really happening to us right now?’ It's f**king happening brother!"

Destin and Simu will be collaborating once again for possible Shang Chi sequels as well. The movie was significant as it marked the first Chinese-Canadian actor to star as the protagonist and that too as a superhero of Asian origin. The movie grossed $432 million worldwide.

During last week’s Comic Con, Marvel announced some exciting movies and series which include, Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk, Daredevil, The Multiverse Saga, Avengers: The Secret Wars, and Captain America.

