Shankar and Ranveer Singh's Next is a Larger-Than-Life Story Based on Tamil Epic Velpari: Report

Tamil director Shankar and Ranveer Singh are all set to collaborate on the country’s biggest Pan India cinematic event after Baahubali. The Shankar-Ranveer collaboration project is touted to be the biggest film for both and is based on the adaptation of a novel- Velpari. The two are already working on the Hindi remake of ‘Anniyan’.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the movie is expected to hit production by mid-2023. A source close to the development revealed the upcoming project is planned to make a spectacle for the global audience. The source added, “While the discussions are going on at regular intervals, the film will get into the full-fledged production stage around June or July 2023”.

Addressing the upcoming and highly anticipated movie with Kamal Haasan, the source added, “Even RC 15 with Shankar would be completed by then. Shankar will be working on the post-production of his two big-scale dramas and the pre-production of his budget epic together”.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in 2021 Shankar signed up Ranveer Singh for the reimagined version of the psychological thriller, Anniyan. However, the movie got shelved and the duo are collaborating on a grand project that is a cinematic adaptation based on an epic cult novel that is an important part of Tamil Literature, Velpari. The movie is said to be stretched into three instalments with an ensemble star cast from across the Indian film industry. It will be offering romance and magnificent visual effects with a larger-than-life story and the shoot is set to begin in mid-2023.

Currently, Shankar has wrapped up his shoot RC15 with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Talking about Ranveer Singh’s work, he was last seen in 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar underperformed at the Box Office. Currently, the actor is gearing up for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here