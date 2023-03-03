Shankar Mahadevan Turns 56: WATCH Superhit Songs by the 'Breathless' Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHANKAR MAHADEVAN: Part of the legendary Indian musical trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Shankar Mahadevan, famous for his Indipop music, is one of the greatest singers and music composers of our nation. He has composed music for over 80 films and produced two solo albums. He also did playback for the Hindi version of the song Arabian Nights, for 1992 animated classic Aladdin. The talented singer turns 56 this year. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five of his most popular songs.

Hindustani (1998)

Indian music lovers are familiar with the lines, “Suno gaur se duniya walo" from the patriotic song, ‘Hindustani,’ from the 1998 album, ‘Dus – A Tribute to Mukul Anand,’ composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The album contains the songs from director Mukul Anand’s unreleased film ‘Dus,’ which he could not finish due to his untimely death. It is performed by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Dominique Cerejo.

Breathless (1998)

The title track of Shankar Mahadevan’s solo album Breathless appears as if it was performed without pausing. It became a chartbuster, soon after its release. The track is written by Javed Akhtar while the music video was shot by his son and daughter, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Ghanan Ghanan (2001)

The track from the National Award-winning film, Lagaan (2001), was composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar. The song is about villagers in drought-stricken British India, who hope for rainfall. Lagaan became the highest selling album upon release and is considered as one of the greatest albums ever produced, globally.

Maa (2007)

This special song from the film Taare Zameen Par (2007) tugs at the heartstrings of every Indian by encapsulating all the emotions of a child associated with the word “Maa" (mother). The moving song, composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, is penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Der Lagi Lekin (2011)

The soulful track performed by Mahadevan is from Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The music was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics from Javed Akhtar.

Like most of Mahadevan’s work, the song and the album received critical acclaim and topped the charts.

