In the past few months, the protest led by the students of KR Narayanan Film Institute, Kottayam, has been a notable event in the cultural arena. The ripples of the strike that started from the campus reached the International Film Festival. Actor Shankar Mohan, director of the KR Narayanan Film Institute, who was facing many allegations including caste discrimination, resigned from his position as the protests intensified. Even when Shankar Mohan explains that he resigned because his term expired, this is considered a victory by the students. However, this entire case has some very uncanny coincidences with a film by Shankar Mohan that was released 40 years ago.

The movie in question is the 1983 movie Veena Poovu. Veena Poovu, produced by Surya Prakash under the banner of Surya International, is the first film scripted and directed by the famous director Ambili. Shankar Mohan played the lead role alongside Nedumudi Venu. Babu Namboothiri, Bahadur, Uma, Sukumari and others. The first coincidence is the release date of the film. Veena Poovu was released on January 21, 1983, and Shankar Mohan resigned as institute director on January 21 this year.

The story of the movie also deals with caste discrimination, which Shankar Mohan has been accused of by students and staff of the institute. The plot of the movie is about a young musician who falls in love with the daughter of a poor Brahmin and is then forced to marry a mentally ill member of his community.

A third coincidence is that Veenapoov was selected for the Indian Panorama (1983) along with Elipatthayam, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who has been supporting Shankar Mohan throughout the controversy. Veena Poovu was the only film from Malayalam cinema to qualify for the Turkish Film Festival.

