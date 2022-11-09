Shankar Nag Birth Anniversary: Best Kannada Movies of the Legendary Actor-Director

SHANKAR NAG BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Shankar Nagarkatte, fondly called Shankar Nag, was a popular and ace filmmaker and actor in the Kannada Cinema. He earned his reputation and love from the audience for his movies like Minchina Ota (1980), Geetha (1981), and Ondu Muttina Kathe (1987). He also directed and acted in the epic teleserial, Malgudi Days, which is based on RK Narayan’s short stories by the same name. He played the character of Venkatesh. Apart from this, Shankar Nag was actively involved in Kannada theatre. He co-wrote National Award-winning Marathi film 22 June 1897, along with Nachiket Patwardhan.

On the occasion of Shankar Nag’s birth anniversary, let’s remember him by revisiting his great movies:

Minchina Oata (1980)

Minchina Oata is a heist movie. It is directed by Shankar Nag. The story revolves around two thieves who devise a plan to get rich by stealing cars. The movie stars Ramesh Bhat Loknath and his brother Anant Nag in prominent roles. Geetha (1981)

This movie too is directed by Shankar Nag. The romantic movie is about a woman named Geetha, who falls head over heels in love with a singer. However, things take a new turn after the singer gets to know that Geetha has blood cancer. The movie stars Akshata Rao, Shankar Nag and K.S Ashwath. Ondanondu Kaladalli (1978)

The movie is directed by Girish Karnad and is about a commando who sets out to help a tribal leader win against the leader’s brother, who is an enemy. The movie stars Shankar Nag, Sunder Krishna Urs and Akshatha Rao, among others. Ondu Muthina Kathe (1987)

The movie is directed by Shankar Nag and is an eye-opener for society as it portrays a tribal community on the coasts of Karnataka. It shows their struggle of living, and lays the importance of education, and exploitation.



Janma Janmada Anubandha (1980)

It is the story of a young man named, Avinash who has memories from his past life and makes a decision to find out more about it. The movie is directed by Shankar Nag and features Anant Nag, K.S. Ashwath, Advani Lakshmi Devi and Jayamala.

