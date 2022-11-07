Shankar, Ranveer Singh to Collaborate for Cinematic Adaptation of Tamil Novel Velpari?

Shankar Shanmugam or fondly known as S.Shankar is one of the most prolific and highest-paid film directors in India. His films typically deal with contemporary social issues, vigilante themes and the usage of state-of-the-art technology and VFX. From Anniyan to Robot, the filmmaker has successfully helmed over 15 movies in his career. Now he is looking forward to collaborating with Ranveer Singh for the biggest pan-India spectacle after Bahubali and that too an adaptation of the Tamil epic Novel Velpari.

If the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla were to be believed, owing to the grand nature of the novel which assimilates elements of an iconic love story and a larger-than-life hero, the two stalwarts in their respective fields are eager to turn it into a cinematic Marvel. The source stated, “Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari. The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration."

Advertisement

Quite similar to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan being made into two parts, the Shankar directorial would also be divided into three movies due to its extensive canvas. The source also revealed that the first film would go on floors sometime in 2023. It stated, “The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Earlier last year, there were reports about Ranveer Singh joining hands with S.Shankar for a revamped version of his acclaimed film Anniyan. However, that project couldn’t see the light of day. But with the upcoming project, the duo are set to push their creative envelope to the best of their abilities. The source informed, “Shankar is so impressed by Ranveer and his commitment to pushing the envelope in big-screen cinema that he’s decided to collaborate on something that’s even bigger and something that’s immensely close to Shankar’s heart. This collaboration will definitely create a milestone in Indian cinema."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, while Ranveer Singh had recently concluded shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shankar is gearing up to present an intended sequel to his 1996 film Indian which would feature Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here