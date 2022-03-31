Shankar Shanmugam Invites Industry Celebs to Daughter’s Reception. Know the Date

Aishwarya Shanmugan, the eldest daughter of Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam, got married to cricketer Rohit Damodaranon on 27 June 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair where only close relatives and friends were in attendance.

Immediately after the wedding, it was reported that a reception would be held in Chennai after the curfew was lifted. Accordingly, the wedding reception of Aishwarya and Rohit will take place on May 1, 2022. For this reception party, Shankar and his wife have started extending invitations to all the celebrities. Recently Shankar Shanmugan went with his wife to famous producer KT Kunjumon and gave him the invitation.

Shankar Shamugan shared a picture from her daughter’s wedding day on his Instagram. In the picture, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin, Health Minister Subramanian and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin were seen at the wedding venue of Aishwarya.

With the picture, Shankar Shamugan wrote a thank you message, “My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our Honorable Chief Minister @mkstalin for his precious time to grace us with his warm and loving presence at my daughter’s wedding and making it a memorable blessing. I’d also like to thank Health Minister @ex_mayor_subramanian and MLA @udhay_stalin who came and blessed the couple," he wrote

Shankar Shamugan made his directorial debut with Gentleman in 1993. For this film, he won the Filmfare Best Director Award and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Director. Shankar Shamugan last directed SVC 50. Apart from Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Naveen Chandra were seen in the film. The movie was released on 10 December 2021 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Director Shankar invites celebs to her daughter’s wedding reception.

