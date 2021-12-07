Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Athulya Ravi-Starrer Murungakkai Chips Gets 'A' Certificate

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Athulya Ravi-starrer ‘Murungakkai Chips’ has received an ‘A’ certificate (restricted to adult audiences) from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Tamil comedy film is all set to hit the theatre on December 10 after multiple delays. Ahead of its release, the censor board has cleared the film with an ‘A’ certificate. The running time of the movie is 2 hours 22 minutes. Directed by Srijar, the film will feature Bhagyaraj, Urvashi, Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

In the CBFC certificate of films, ‘A’ - Stands for ‘Adults Only’, which prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from watching the film in theatres.

The comedy-drama film deals with the first-night function of a newly married couple and what two sides of the family tell their daughter and son to do.

Recently in a tweet, Shanthnu said that the film will leave everyone with a smile. He also appealed to everyone to watch his film in theatres.

Athulya Ravi who is playing the female lead said, “I play a girl who enters into an arranged marriage. The plot revolves around the first night of this couple. Shanthnu and I had a lot of scenes together because we are playing a couple inside a bedroom, and it was nice to work with him".

The film is produced by Ravindar Chandrasekar of Libra Productions.

Featuring music by Dharan Kumar, the film’s songs have already created chatter among fans, with ‘Edho Solla’, ‘Talku Lessu Worku Moreu’ and ‘Wildu Strawberry’ turning into chartbusters.

Earlier, the film was set to premiere on November 19 but the release was postponed due to some ‘unavoidable reasons’. Now, it will hit the theatres on December 10.

