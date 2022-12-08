Shanvi Srivastava To Set Foot Into Yet Another Regional Film Industry; Know More

South actress Shanvi Srivastava has been ruling the film industry for the last decade or so. Not only her acting skills, but her social media presence has also helped her create a fanbase. She made her debut with the Telugu film Lovely in the year 2012. Since then, there has been no looking back.

In 2014, she made her Kannada debut with the film Chandralekha, which was a horror comedy, directed by Om Prakash Rao. The film stars Chiranjeevi Sarja and Shanvi, while Sadhu Kokila plays a supporting role. The film is the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Prema Katha Chitram which was released in 2013.

In 2015, Shanvi won the South Indian International Film Award for the best actress (Kannada) for the film Masterpiece, directed by Manju Mandavya. After that, she was seen in the Prakash-directorial Tarak, for which she won the Filmfare Award for best actress. Along with Shanvi, the film starred Darshan and Sruthi Hariharan in the lead roles. It was released on 29 September 2017 with positive reviews from critics and it was a box office success.

Later in 2019, she was seen in the film Geetha which was directed by debutant Vijay Nagendra, starring Ganesh and Prayaga Martin in lead roles. The film took its name from Shankar Nag’s 1981 Kannada classic Geetha, but the film team clarified that the content is very different and revolves around the famous Gokak Agitation.

Shanvi is set to branch out into yet another regional film industry. Now she will be seen in a Marathi film as well. Raanti, which is directed by Samit Kakkad, will feature her alongside Sharad Kelkar.

