Sharad Kelkar Feels 'Blessed' To Be Prabhas' Voice In Adipurush’s Hindi Version

Om Raut’s big-budget film Adipurush has been in the news ever since its inception. However, the teaser of the upcoming film received a lot of backlash for its poor VFX. Even the costumes and get-ups were criticised by a large number of people for misrepresenting mythological characters. But, one thing that the audience has been happy about is the return of Sharad Kelkar as the dubbing artist for Prabhas in the Hindi version of the highly anticipated film.

Sharad had previously lent his voice to Prabhas’s character in the highly successful Baahubali film franchise. However, he did not return to dub for Prabhas in the Hindi version of Saaho and Radhe Shyam, which was a disappointment for fans. He then took on the dubbing artist’s mantle for Adipurush at Om Raut’s insistence.

Advertisement

Sharad Kelkar recently spoke to Hindustan Times about dubbing for the film and expressed feeling blessed to give his voice to Lord Rama in the film. He further said, “Director Om Raut was clear from day one that he wanted my voice for Prabhas’s character in Adipurush. I feel very lucky and blessed to have given voice to Lord Sri Ram. The audience remembered me as the voice of Baahubali for so many years. Now, henceforth, they will remember me as the voice of Shri Ram. I feel lucky that Shri Ram has chosen me as his voice."

In the same interview, Sharad was also asked about the backlash received by the teaser for its shoddy VFX and its comparison with the teaser of Hanuman. However, he chose not to comment on it by saying that he focuses on his work only and refrains from getting into all this. The 46-year-old actor also revealed that he had not watched the teaser of Hanuman and hence, could not comment on it.

Sharad Kelkar was most recently seen in the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev. In the historical drama, he played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s loyal general – Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

Read all the Latest Movies News here