Sharad Kelkar Trends On Twitter After Akshay Kumar Unveils His Shivaji Maharaj Look

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar faced a major setback in his career as none of his films managed to do impressive business this year. After his latest Hindi film, Ram Setu, failed to make great strides at the box office, Akshay decided to foray into Marathi cinema with the historical actioner Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. He will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, which marks Akshay’s debut in the Marathi film industry, has a lot riding on it as the 55-year-old is going through a dull phase in his career. However, unfortunately, the audience seems to be unimpressed with the makers’ casting decision after Akshay recently unveiled his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As soon as the first look surfaced on the internet, Akshay Kumar was subjected to trolling as a lot of people felt that he did not even look the part. And now, Sharad Kelkar has been trending on Twitter as most users feel that the actor is a much better choice than Akshay for playing the Maratha king on screen.

It is interesting to note that Sharad played Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and impressed everyone with his portrayal of the Maratha king. So, a large number of social media users have shared their views about wanting to see Sharad in the role again, instead of Akshay.

Apart from playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sharad Kelkar also essayed the character of Bajiprabhu Deshpande in Har Har Mahadev. Subodh Bhave played the role of Shivaji in the Marathi film

Meanwhile, Sharad and Akshay worked together in last year’s horror-comedy film Laxmii. However, they did not share the screen space in the Raghava Lawrence directorial.

