Sharad Ponkshe Recalls Ruckus He Faced During Performance of Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy

Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy chronicles the journey of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. The Marathi play written by Pradip Dalvi is based on the book May It Please Your Honour, which was penned by Nathuram Godse. Over the years the controversial play has been in the news due to its contentious plot.

Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe, who essayed Nathuram’s role in a recent interview revealed how he faced opposition during performance of the play. He shared his experience in an episode of television program Khupte Tithe Gupte hosted by Avadhoot Gupte.

Sharad said that the play Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy was to be held at Chandrapur, Maharashtra. According to Sharad, the play was to start at 09:30 PM and many had assembled to witness it. Sharad described that the moment Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy ended, a group of 150 people barged in and started creating nuisance and the ruckus continued till the late night.

Sharad also said that despite the ruckus created by the group, not a single spectator left the auditorium. Sharad narrated further that the ruckus could stop only at half past four in morning. Sharad was happy that despite the controversies associated with Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy, audience gathered in massive numbers.

Apart from this play, Sharad also essayed Nathuram’s character in the film Hey Ram. Hey Ram describes the story of Saketh Ram whose wife is killed during direct action day riots in Calcutta. Saketh Ram is convinced that Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the riots and sets out to kill him. Apart from Sharad, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Girish Karnad and others played important roles in the film. Bankrolled by Raajkamal Films International, Hey Ram was a box office success.

