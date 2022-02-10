Sharanya Turadi Turns Emotional After Tamil Series Vaidehi Kathirunthal Goes Off-Air

Actress Sharanya Turadi, who played the role of Vaithegi in the Tamil daily soap Vaidehi Kathirunthal, has shared an emotional note on social media as the show went off air in just 37 days. The show started airing on December 20, 2021, and went off-air in the first week of February due to low TRP. The series that aired on Vijay TV had Prajin in the main lead character, but he left the show for films. Within a few days of his exit, the makers announced a wrap-up. This has left Sharanya emotional, and she has shared her pain in an Instagram post.

Sharanya said that she has chosen “to stay calm through this toughest time". She thanked her fans and well-wishers for standing by her through the “toughest of times".

Advertisement

“For those who are jumping to conclusions without giving a seeming thought of how it hurts when someone’s hard work is trashed so easily, I’ve got nothing to say but good luck," she said.

The actress concluded by saying that what breaks her won’t destroy her and she will “come back stronger".

Vaidehi Kathirunthal series was based on the story of a girl, Vaidhegi, who was lost at a village fair. As the girl grows up, she is called Poornima, and she makes her living by deposing as a false witness in the High Court.

For a brief time, in the series Vaidehi Kathirunthal, actor Munna replaced Prajin. Munna and Sharanya Turadi will soon be seen in an upcoming project on Vijay TV.

Advertisement

The makers have not announced the name of the upcoming show. Fans of Sharanya and Munna are looking forward to seeing them again on the small screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.