Sharib Hashmi: Hrithik Roshan Was Very Supportive, Encouraging on Vikram Vedha Set | Exclusive

The Family Man immensely propelled Sharib Hashmi’s popularity and has made him one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood. The actor, who’s working on a chock-o-block schedule, has a slew of big-ticket films lined up including Tarla, Sharmaji Ki Beti, Mission Majnu and Afwaa.

Apart from these, he will also be seen playing a key character in one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language neo-noir cult film of the same name headlined by actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. As per speculations, Hashmi plays Vikram’s friend, a role essayed by actor Prem Kumar in the original film.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Hashmi shares his experience of working on the film. “I had a great time shooting for it. Pushkar and Gayathri (directors) are amazing to work with. They’ve so much clarity, maybe because they’re making the film for the second time," he says.

Hoping to reunite with the director duo, who had helmed the original film too, he adds, “They exactly know what they want from the actors and the technical team. They’re fully prepared and are always in sync. In fact, I think they’re the only husband-wife duo, who are always on the same page (laughs). I hope they cast me in one of their Tamil films."

What also made Vikram Vedha a special experience for Hashmi is sharing the screen space with Roshan. “Most of my scenes are with him. It was wonderful working with him. He was very supportive and encouraging, and always had good things to say about me. He’s a sweetheart. As for Saif sir, I worked with him only for a day or two," the Pagglait (2021) actor states.

Hashmi’s last release was Dhaakad, which had a rather underwhelming performance at the box office. Ask him if it affected him and he admits, “That’s mainly because it was directed by a very old and dear friend, Razneesh Ghai. I wanted the film to work solely for him. He has done a lot of work and is a veteran ad filmmaker. I know that he will soon direct another film and will surely bounce back. Maybe, things didn’t go the way they were supposed to. Sometimes, our intent is right but they don’t necessarily translate on-screen, and every film has its own destiny." ​

