Sharib Hashmi Says Hrithik Roshan Was 'Always Supportive' During Vikram Vedha Shoot

Actor Sharib Hashmi became a household name after he essayed the role of JK Talpade in the acclaimed OTT show The Family Man. The actor went on to appear in other projects like Scam 1992, Asur, Pagglait, Dhaakad and more. Now the actor is all set to feature alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming thriller Vikram Vedha.

Speaking about his experience of working with Hrithik, Sharib said that he was reserved during the shoot. But did not shy away from showing his support.

“I was very happy. He’s a little reserved during the shoot and he’s in himself. I didn’t have much interaction. He has always been very supportive during the shoot. When we had packed up, he came and told me that he liked working with me. He did not have to say the same as he is Hrithik Roshan. For me, it was a big thing. He’s a very chilled person and doesn’t have an attitude. He’s very sweet," he told BollywoodLife.

Since the film is an official remake of an already highly-praised film, Sharib said that remakes have been a part of the trend for some time now, and if a project is properly made, then people won’t compare it with the original.

The actor explained, “This is not the first time a remake is been made. In the past, many films which have been remade have done extremely well at the box office. Kabir Singh, Wanted, Singham, Dabangg; are all remakes. I think if the film is well made, people forget that it is a remake of any film or it is an original film. As long as they are enjoying it and they know it is a well-made film, the heart of the film is in the right place then it does not matter if it is a remake or not".

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans and movie buffs have been waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the silver screens. Directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, Vikram Vedha will also be headlined by promising actors such as Radhika Apte.

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30

