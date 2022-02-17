Shark Namita Thapar Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan Spoiled Her Life

Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the popular American business reality show, premiered on Sony TV on December 20, 2021 and since then it has received a phenomenal viewership. The TV series has become an inspiration for the aspiring entrepreneurs. Success stories of the established business tycoons like Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and others, who participated in the show as Sharks (investors), have motivated thousands of young entrepreneurs.

Recently, all the seven Sharks graced the Kapil Sharma Show as guests. A clip from the show has been uploaded on Kapil’s YouTube channel. The Sharks also talked about their liking for Amitabh Bachchan in this episode.

The video clip, shared on Kapil’s YouTube channel, starts with Kapil asking Namita, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh whether their faces are glowing due to the beauty products they use or because of the money they have. The ladies laughed at this question and Namita replied that it is because they feel happy to meet him. This was followed by Kapil saying to Namita that she is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and when Big B would have seen her wealth he would have also become a fan of her. Responding to this Namita said that she has not liked anyone after falling for Bachchan sahab. Namita said, “Bachchan sahab ne to meri poori life hi khatam kar di hai (Bachchan sir has ruined my entire life)." As Kapil became shocked at this statement Namita added, “Unke baad koi doosra pasand hi nahi aaya, you know it’s such a tragedy. (I couldn’t like any actor after him, it is such a tragedy)".

Kapil said at this point that Bachchan sahab must have been very happy listening to this. All the Sharks burst into laughter hearing this conversation between Kapil and Namita.

Then Vineeta said that Anupam also sounds like Bachchan sahab. Kapil then requested Anupam to mimic the superstar. Kapil said that he is also sitting like Amitabh’s signature pose in the film Agneepath. Audience burst out into laughter at this moment.

