Shark Tank 2: Aman Gupta Gets into War of Words With Anupam Mittal, Calls Him 'Villain'; Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 has come back with a bang. With innovative pitches to heavy investments, this season has it all. While some pitchers go back with more than what they expected, others are forced to rethink the way they run their businesses. In the upcoming episode of the show, the ambience on the set seems heated up as the Sharks are unable to unite on the pitches.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, shared by SET India on their YouTube channel we can see a number of innovative pitches but the Sharks are not quite impressed. The promo starts with the pitch from Paradise, a semi-permanent hair colour brand. However, Shark Peyush Bansal seems in a dilemma about investing. What takes our attention is the pitch from the founder of Coezy Sleep, which he claims to be India's first wearable sleep relaxer.

The pitcher reaches out to Shark Anupam Mittal to give a demo. The next scene shows Mittal putting on a sack-like costume and hopping onto the stage to bring up Aman Gupta as well. However, as Mittal nearly trips on stage, Gupta begins to flee from his chair before regaining his equilibrium.

The humour ends there, Anupam Mittal is clearly not impressed with the product. He says, “To wear it completely and then sleep, it is impossible for me.” Even Aman Gupta is not ready to invest, he rather asks the founder to look for alternative business options, “Jitna jaldi ho sake, bandh kar ke kuch aur kar lo (as soon as possible, start doing something else).”

The promo cuts to another pitch of Nesroots. A luxury home decor brand. The Sharks have some disagreement on that pitch as well. Shark Vineeta Singh tries to collaborate with Anupam Mittal to invest in the company. But Aman Gupta is clearly not pleased. He asks Singh to consider collaborating with other Sharks as well. Anupam Mittal tells Aman Gupta, “You don’t add value, you add only hero-giri,'” Gupta takes another dig and replies, “Hero will be hero, villain will be villain.”

The argument gets even more heated up when Peyush Bansal offers an alternate offer to Nesroots. Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal seems uneasy. Later Shark Namita Thapar and Mittal also get into a quarrel and the promo ends with Namita saying, “it's not okay, You need to keep your egos in check.”

Shark Tank India is a reality programme that provides a platform to business owners looking for investment and guidance. The panel also comprises Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain in addition to Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta.

