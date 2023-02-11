Shark Tank 2: This Masala Brand Doesn't Have a CEO, Namita Thapar Can't Believe It

Shark Tank India Season 2, one of the most-watched television reality programmes, has given viewers the opportunity to learn about new business jargon. With each passing episode, the fans get to see new and unique business ideas. In one such episode, the entrepreneur brothers Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal from Raipur pitched their spice brand, Zoff. The two announced Shilpa Shetty, a fitness enthusiast, as their brand ambassador to let people know that it is a 'healthy fit'. The founders also surprised the Sharks by disclosing that they do not yet have a CEO.

During the conversation, while discussing the distribution of work in their company between the two brothers, both Akash and Ashish revealed that they currently do not have a CEO on board, which left all five sharks in shock. Reacting to this, Namita Thapar questioned them and asked, “In whichever company when an investor arrives there has to be a point person who will answer all their questions. In your current company, why is there no CEO?” To this, Akash replied, “We haven’t thought about it yet”, then she cross-questions him saying “Arey kaise socha nahi investor aayega toh kisse baat karega?" Anupam Mittal further said that it is all useless because they came here to market rather than invest.

The entrepreneurs stated that they want to be one of the top five masala brands in India and demanded Rs 1 crore in exchange for 0.5% equity. The brand founder even gave a demo on the show and displayed their plants and products.

Anupam Mittal offered them Rs 1 crore for 2% equity with a condition that their Rs 18 crore debt be converted to equity later. On the other hand, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh both made their individual offers. Shark Amit Jain also gave them an offer of Rs 1 crore for 1.5% equity. Later, Anupam withdrew his deal since the entrepreneurs appeared confused. Lastly, Akash and Ashish agreed to sign a deal with Aman Gupta at Rs 1 crore for 1.25% equity.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs Monday through Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Sony Entertainment. Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar are the sharks on board this season.

