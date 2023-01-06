Shark Tank india 2: Aman Gupta Delivers Inspiring Speech for Entrepreneurs, Says 'India Main Bohot Sare...'

Shark Tank India has returned with its second season. The show has given a platform to many budding entrepreneurs to pitch their unique ideas. Recently Shark and BoAt CMO Aman Gupta shared a clip from the show where he was astonished by a contestant and was ready to invest in their venture.

Taking to Instagram, Aman Gupta posted a clip from the third episode of Shark Tank India with the representatives of ‘STAGE’. He wrote, “ In life, we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than you can imagine. But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out - Up. Keep hustling, the day you stop trying is the day you fail. Inspired by the spirit of such entrepreneurs!”

Advertisement

In this video, Aman Gupta speaks to the founders of the multilingual OTT platform ‘STAGE’ that, “India needs people like you. I’ll tell you why. Many entrepreneurs in India fall but to rise from that and make a Rs 300 crore-worth company is amazing.” The founders get emotional hearing Gupta. During their conversation, Aman Gupta reveals that six of his businesses failed and that is when boAt was created.

Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singhal, and Shashank Vaishnav founded STAGE, the first OTT platform in India to offer original content in all of the regional Indian languages. With 1.3 lakh paid subscribers and more than 1000 Haryanavi creators on the site. The venture was valued at $250 million by Peyush Bansal, the CEO of Lenskart, Gupta, and Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Blume Ventures, Better Capital, and other notable investors contributed money to the firm.

The third episode of Season 2 of Shark Tank India was released on January 4, 2023. Shark Tank India season 2 started airing on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 2. The show focuses on a group of sharks or investors who consider the business plans of aspiring entrepreneurs before making an investment. The sharks on this show are Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Amit Jain, founder of CarDekho.

Read all the Latest Movies News here