Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Accuses Pitchers of Playing ‘Dirty Game’, Calls Them ‘Oversmart’

Shark Tank India’s season 2 aired on January 2. The reality show is based on entrepreneurs (pitchers) coming to pitch their ideas to professionals (sharks) and seeking funds to grow their businesses. The show has amassed a huge fan following since its first season. In a recent promo of the show, shark Anupam Mittal can be seen visibly getting angry at the pitchers, calling them ‘over-smart’ and their deal a ‘dirty game’.

Recently, Sony TV Official uploaded a promo video of an upcoming episode where two entrepreneurs pitch for their company called Paradyes. One of the pitchers highlighted the USP of the brand and says, “Paradyes ek aisa brand hai jo apko offer karta hai cool aur fun semi-permanent hair dyes (Paradyes is a brand that offers cool and fun semi-permanent hair dyes)".

Advertisement

Following this, we see Sharks getting aggressive and trying to outdo each other’s deals. While Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta made an offer of 3%, the pitchers had something else in their minds. They turned ‘game changer’ and counter-offered 2% of the company to Vineeta and Aman and rejected Anupam, leaving him shocked. Reacting to this Mittal said, “Yahan par dirty game khela gaya hai. (You have played a dirty game here.) You tried to be over-smart." Peyush Bansal also declared this to be a ‘big mistake’. The caption of the promo reads, “Will Paradyes’ out-of-the-box pitch win over the Sharks?"

The previous season of Shark Tank also featured Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. However, he has now been replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain. Other sharks in the panel include, Peyush Bansal- Co-owner and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh- Co-owner and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Anupam Mittal- the owner of Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and Mauj, Aman Gupta- Co-owner of BoAt, and Namita Thappar- Executive Board of Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Read all the Latest Movies News here