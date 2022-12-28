Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Says He Didn't Want To Return Because He Wants a 'Normal Life'

Shark Tank India is all set to make a comeback with its season two. Peyush Bansal, who was a ‘shark’ in show’s season one, will be a part of the upcoming season too. However, in a recent interview, the entrepreneur revealed that he did not want to be a part of Shark Tank India 2 because he thinks that there is ‘too much fan following’ and he wants a ‘normal life’.

“The only reason that I wasn’t keen on coming back was there’s too much fan following. I truly believe in ‘all glory is fleeting’ and didn’t want a life like this. I want a normal life, for me and my son, who’s just 2.5 years old. But at the same time, the spark that I see in the eyes of people made me finally relent," Bansal told indianexpress.com

Talking about the popularity he has achieved after Shark Tank India, Peyush Bansal added, “I stepped out to a mall and had so many people noticing and walking up to me. And then, I was at the airport, wearing a double mask, a cap and shield kind of thing. I was at the counter asking for my boarding pass, and this girl, who was standing at the other counter, asked if I was Peyush Bansal. When I asked how did you recognise me, she said, ‘I know your voice.’ It was so crazy,"

On being asked if his company’s sales were increased after Shark Tank India, the entrepreneur explained that even though sales were not increased, traffic on their website saw a spike. “There was website traction, not a permanent sales impact. I really believe that for sales, product and service plays an important part. However, there was a strong curiosity, which led to a positive outcome," he shared.

Meanwhile, besides Peyush Bansal, shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover will be the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

