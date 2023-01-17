Shark Tank India 2 Pitcher Takes Jibe At Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh; Here's How

While many entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas on Shark Tank India tend to be intimidated by the Sharks but not Poonam Kasturi, who founded Daily Dump to make home composting a habit for India and revolutionise waste management. In a new promo for the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India season 2, Poonam took a friendly jibe at Vineeta Singh, who is the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The entrepreneur explained how there’s a treasure in everyone’s kitchen and her company, which is also India’s first home composter, helps one to recognize the trash-to-treasure produced in the kitchen.

It was during her pitch when Shark Namita Thapar recalled meeting Poonam Kasturi at an award function. Responding to the same, Poonam said, “Haanji, mein idhar aayi hun kyuki mujhe awards nahi chahiye, mereko paisa chahiye (I have come here because I don’t need awards, I want money)." The cheeky reply of the founder of Daily Dump sends all the Sharks into a burst of laughter.

In the next scene, Vineeta Singh can be seen asking other Sharks “Yeh reetha kya hota hai (What is reetha)?" To this Poonam responds, “Reetha toh reetha hain na." Singh further asks, “Wo jo baalon mein lagate hain (The thing that’s applied on hair)?" While taking a subtle dig at Singh, Poonam retards, “Aap usi main kaam karte hai, aapko toh pata hai na (You work in the same industry, you must be aware)."

Once again the entire panels laugh and Shark Namita Thapar explains, “Poonam ji, usually founders jab yaha aate hain na, toh bohot aise dare dare intimidated rehte hai ki Sharks hai. Yaha toh aapne Sharks ki class le li hain (Poonam Ji, whenever founders pitch their ideas, they’re usually scared or feel intimidated by Sharks but unlike other you’ve taken our class here)." Watch the promo here:

Besides Namita Thapar and Vineet Singh, the Shark Tank India season 2’s Shark panel includes Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Boat’s Aman Gupta, CarDekho’s Amit Jain, and Shaadi.Com’s Anupam Mittal. The show that premiered on January 2 is aired on Sony TV and also streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

