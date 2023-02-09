Shark Tank India 2 saw many small and innovative brands. One of them was VS Mani and Co. Although the coffee brand seems to follow a traditional business model, they are among a few businesses that focus on the authentic flavour of South Indian filter coffee. In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 2, founders GD Prasad, Yashas Alur and Rahul Bajaj discussed their unique brand and also secured an investment. Later on, actor Rana Daggubatti revealed that he was an early investor in the same brand.

The company made a request for Rs 60 lakhs in exchange for 1.5% equity. The Sharks intended to bail out of the deal after realising that the company was losing money despite a wise investment, but Namita Thapar had a deal for them. After receiving a counteroffer, Namita decided to join for Rs 19 lakhs for 1% equity and Rs 41 lakhs in debt at 10% interest in exchange for her offering of Rs 15 lakhs for 1% stock and Rs 45 lakhs in debt.

After the episode was aired on TV, according to ETimes, actor Rana Daggubatti disclosed that he was an early investor in the company and expressed his pride in the founders for bringing their brand to Shark Tank India and striking a deal with Namita Thapar.

The company’s revenues have been increasing exponentially since they appeared on the show. In a lengthy LinkedIn post, GD Prasad expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “Since our appearance on Shark Tank last night, messages have been pouring in from friends and well-wishers. It is at such moments that Yashas Alur, Rahul Bajaj, and I realise afresh what a blessing it is to be surrounded and supported by a talented community," he wrote.

He also thanked Anupam Mittal for his support early on in their journey and added, “Our special thanks to Anupam Mittal, who saw a spark in our company and got on board as an angel investor way before the Shark Tank India episode. Thank you, Namita Thapar, for placing your faith in us, and for loving filter coffee as much as we do. We hope to do you proud. To all the other sharks (Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain), thank you for your encouraging words, and the sharp insights that have given us food for thought."

