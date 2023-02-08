Shark Tank India 2: What! Annoyed Anupam Mittal Rips Apart Cheque After Making A Massive Offer

The drama just went a notch higher on Shark Tank India 2. A new promo has been shared online from the upcoming episode featuring an annoyed Anupam Mittal tearing apart a cheque after he made the offer. The Shark decided to tear the cheque because he felt the contestant was confused with the numerous offers the other Sharks made.

In the promo, the Sharks appeared to be listening to a pitch by a small-time masala brand names Zoff. At first, Namita Thapar questioned if they can manage to grab the market’s attention given the space already has several leading brands. The founders left the Sharks in splits. Eventually, the Sharks were convinced by the proposal and made their offers. While Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain tried to up each other’s offers, Anupam pulled back his offer. He tore his cheque because he felt that the founders were ‘confused’ and didn’t want to be in the running.

The other pitch made in the promo was by a toy company that is trying to revive the old school toys. The Sharks were seen stepping down from their seats to get an experience of the games. The third pitch in the teaser featured a pitch by a software company.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks’ panel include Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover in season two is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

