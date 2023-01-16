Home » News » Movies » Shark Tank India 2's Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone, Sharing 'Hateful Posts'

Shark Tank India 2's Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone, Sharing 'Hateful Posts'

Shark Tank India S2 judge Namita Thapar sparked a new controversy after she accused her house help of stealing her phone and posting a hateful story.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 10:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Namita Thapar lands in controversy after she accused house help of Stealing her phone and posting hateful story
Namita Thapar lands in controversy after she accused house help of Stealing her phone and posting hateful story

Shark Tank India’s judge Namita Thapar has found herself in a midst of a controversy. On Saturday, a hateful Instagram story was posted on her official social media account. The post suggested that it has come from one of her sons, which created quite a stir on the internet. Later, Namita clarified the rift claiming it was her educated house help who stole her phone, wrote the hateful caption, and posted it online. Not only a post but even Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed allegedly by her house help.

Thapar’s Instagram bio read, “Sh**ty mother, Sh**tier wife.” While in a now-deleted Instagram story that showed Thapar dressed in a blue kurta apparently at her house, claimed that the executive director of Emure Pharmaceuticals is not who she appears to be on television. The story read, “This is Namita’s son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not who you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in the due course of time.”

Advertisement

The Instagram story was taken down quickly and the Shark Tank India’s judge issued a clarification on Twitter. “This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure! Apologies,” wrote Thapar.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

While a section of the internet has sympathized with the businesswoman, a few don’t seem to be convinced by the clarification issued by her. On Monday morning, Thapar shared a cryptic clip on Twitter from one of her previous podcasts to address the ongoing trolling and hate she had incurred online owing to the recent events. In the clip, Namita expressed that it is important to show vulnerabilities at times and claimed that she had made an attempt to do it in her book. “This 1 min video is why I don’t get off social media inspite of the vicious trolling that doesn’t even spare a sweet teenager. Have a super week ahead,” she tweeted alongside the clip. Watch it here:

Apart from Namita Thapar, the judging panel of Shark Tank India season 2 include Aman Gupta, Vineet Singh, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal. The reality TV show airs on Sony TV and it is also streamed live on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 16, 2023, 10:03 IST
last updated: January 16, 2023, 10:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature With Sexy Calendar Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures