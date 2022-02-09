Shark Tank India: A Look Inside Bharat Pe CO-Founder Ashneer Grover’s Fancy Lifestyle

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover has become a household name after he featured as one of the sharks on the business reality show, Shark Tank India. Ashneer is now quite popular on social media not only because of his investments in start-ups but also for lashing out at some of the contestants in the show. His one line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is double standards)” has gone viral, becoming a meme template. Well, his professional accomplishments are no secret but very little is known about his lifestyle.

Delhi-born Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, who is also an entrepreneur. The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy and a girl. The business giant owns a plush home in Delhi’s posh area. The minimalist house has sleek designs and is dominated by beige colours all over. Several statement art pieces add to the aesthetic value in the décor.

Advertisement

In Shark Tank India, Ashneer invested in several small-size businesses. But he is not new to the investing game. Previously, he invested in a bunch of companies and made a couple of brands himself. His net worth is around Rs 21,300 crore, making him the richest shark on the show.

Advertisement

During his introduction on the reality show, it was revealed that the business tycoon is fond of cars. He owns several luxury models in his collection, which he often flaunts on social media. From bright green Porsche and sleek black Maybach to a swanky green sports car, Ashneer has an enviable list of four-wheelers to his collection. On Shark Tank, the business honcho shared that he loves to take his sports car out on a ride, during night hours.

Ashneer and Madhuri equally love travelling, and their vacations are just lavish. The couple never misses a chance to pack their bags and travel along with the children, to places like Dubai, England, California and the list continues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.