Shark Aman Gupta Runs Away From Vineeta Singh After Investing In Salad Company; Watch Funny Video

The new season of Shark Tank India has garnered immense popularity. Sharks Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh recently decided to invest in a mother-and-son duo’s business, The Simply Salad. Their investment in the business has prompted the judges to post a funny video on social media. In the video, Vineeta Singh is seen trying to force-feed a bowl of salad to Aman Gupta, who in turn tries to run away from it.

Taking to Instagram, the bOAT CEO Aman Gupta dropped the video and wrote, “When you realise that you’ve to eat your greens after investing in a ‘salad’ company." The video opens with a caption that read, “BTS after we invest in a ‘salad’ company."

Netizens soon started reacting to the video. One of them joked, “Green (Money emoji) badle Green (broccoli emoji)," Another tried to pull Aman’s leg saying, “Kheer Khani thi, Kheera nahi." “Are vineeta g wo boat hai Goat ni," a third comment read.

The judges were impressed by Soham Payal Pathak’s concept and business proposal for a ‘salad’ company when he and his mother Payal Pathak pitched the idea. Soham is 19 years old and is studying for his graduation while his mother Payal has studied M.com. The two are based out of Ahmedabad and create a variety of delectable and inventive salads that are delivered to customers at home. They claim that their salad is low in fat and carbs, and high in fibre, protein, and vitamins. Every salad has an Indian flavour and they have tried to keep the freshness intact. The consumer-friendly price and the subscription model are further features.

The founders demanded Rs 30 lakh for their business. While Anupam, Piyush and Namita denied the offer, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh agreed and closed the deal with 10% equity and Rs 30 lakh in funding.

