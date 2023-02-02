The ‘sharks’ will be impressed by entrepreneurs in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. In a new promo released by Sony TV, the ‘sharks’ are introduced to the brands Padcare, Swadeshi Blessings, OLL and Febris.

Speaking about Padcare brand, its founder explains that his company focuses on the hygienic disposal of sanitary napkins. Febris, on the other hand, is a medical lifestyle brand that manufactures uniforms, scrub caps among others for healthcare workers. While OLL provides skill development classes.

In the promo, Aman Gupta calls Padcare founder “Pad Man of 2022". Following this, Peyush is seen telling the entrepreneur, “You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki valuation pe (You take as much amount you want at the valuation you want)." Aman then tells the pitcher, “It has never happened before, people are giving you an open offer."

Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the critically acclaimed American show Shark Tank, has become a hit and piqued people’s interest. The reality show is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and judges include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com). Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com), is the new Shark on the panel this season.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.

