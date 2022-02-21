Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover Talks About His Own 'Doglapan', Reveals Why His Wife Wore Rejected Pitcher's Clothes

Shark Tank India has worked as a breath of fresh air for the audiences. The reality show presents entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of tycoons also known as sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. One of the sharks on the show Ashneer Grover has managed to make a name for himself for his hilarious and witty takes on several business ideas that came his way.

Ashneer had slammed a pitcher, Niti Singhal, who had sought investment in her fashion label on the show. However, he was later called out for his hypocrisy when his wife Madhuri was spotted wearing a dress of the same label at The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, days after the show’s finale, Ashneer has now addressed his own ‘doglapan’ (double standards) in a recent interaction with comedians and writers Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah. “So I told her (Niti) that I would make a mop out of it because it was so bad. So many of the entrepreneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife, and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show," he said. The entrepreneur further argued that his wife has her own fashion choices and that she doesn’t listen to him. “The girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me," he added.

For the unversed, in the finale episode of Shark Tank’s first season, which aired on February 4, Delhi-based fashion designer Niti had pitched her brand Twee In One. The unique selling point of Niti’s fashion label was that it makes “reversible fashion wear." While the other sharks on the show were impressed with the designs and clothes, Ashneer criticised Niti’s ideas quite bluntly. He snubbed Niti’s pitch saying, “It’s very bad fashion. I don’t think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time? Aap mummy ke sath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹two lakhs)."

Later, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, the pitcher mentioned that even though Ashneer rubbished her business idea, his wife wore the clothes she gifted him during The Kapil Sharma Show. “On the show, Ashneer said, ‘Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega‘ (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai’ (this is hypocrisy) but I was reminded of that line when I saw it," the designer laughed.

Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm for over two months.

