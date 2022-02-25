Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover Wakes Up at 3 am to Delete Hate Comments

Season 1 of Shark Tank India was a big success. The program has received promising feedback for its innovative approach. Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of fintech BharatPe, was also part of the reality tv show. And, we must add that he has been a topic of discussion on social media.

Ashneer’s unapologetic and unvarnished personality not only inspired a slew of memes on the Internet but also, tragically, instigated trolls.

When asked about the challenges that came his way for his on-screen presence, Ashneer said, “Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon [I am frequently mistreated. Even now, I get up at 3 a.m. to erase hateful remarks from my social media accounts]."

Ashneer went on to add that he used to block them and even choose the option ‘not only this individual, but every account they make in the future.’

Well, Ashneer also mentioned how people on the show used to request him for a picture. And, he used to find this perplexing. Why? Ashneer said that if they want a photograph, they should get one with a celebrity instead of him.

“People often come to click selfies and I have to smile at two different cameras while they do that. I don’t get it. If you want a selfie, get one with a pretty actress, why me?" he was quoted as saying.

Ashneer made these statements during an interview with comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah for their YouTube channel.

The first season of Shark Tank India premiered on December 20, 2021. The last episode aired on February 4.

