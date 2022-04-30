Shark Tank India Coming Back With Season 2; Here's How to Register for the Show

Business reality show Shark Tank India became an instant hit among the Indian audience. The show, which launched its ‘sharks’ to stardom, is coming back with its second season soon. Sony Entertainment Television today shared the promo for the upcoming season on social media. The promo video begins with a hopeful employee trying to butter his boss - to get him some investors for his venture. The arrogant boss, however, only ignores his pleas. A voiceover, on the video, is heard saying, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season."

The clip also reveals how ‘sharks’ Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal made investments worth Rs 42 crore on the show, from the 85,000 applicants that came in. Following this, it’s announced that the registrations for the new season are now open.

Advertisement

On Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ - which are CEOs of big companies - asking for their investment in exchange for some equity or stake in their company. The first season of the show provided some promising ideas and also a few rather ridiculous ones. The sharks, their hilarious reactions, and even their shock at weird products often became meme templates for social media.

Fans are excited for the show to come back, “Oh my god, very excited. One of the best show everybody can say," a fan commented. “Please show Shark Tank overseas also. It will be more interesting than the daily soaps," another wrote. The last episode of Shark Tank India, season one aired on February 4, 2022. Not much time has gone by, and the registrations for the second season have already commenced. A user mocked, “Itti jaldi, Sharks ko thoda kha pi to lene dete (So soon, should have allowed the sharks to eat)"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.