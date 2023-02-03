Shark Tank India Fame Aman Gupta Gets into Ugly Fight With Amit Jain, Says 'He Is Very Ladaaku...'

Shark Tank India 2 is one of the most talked-about reality shows on television right now. The second season of the TV series, which aired on January 2, features entrepreneurs presenting their brands to a few powerful Indian investors, also called Sharks. In the most recent episode, Amit Jain and Aman Gupta were seen getting into a verbal spat over a business deal. A trio who appeared on the show left judges impressed with their product. The pitch soon led to a verbal argument as the deal got closer.

The episode started with Anitha, Prajal, and Divyansh introducing themselves and their brand ‘GeeAni,’ which is an electronic tractor used in agriculture. They primarily manufacture electronic tractors that are smaller in size and primarily beneficial to farmers who operate on a small scale. Because small-scale farmers cannot afford tractors, they intend to sell the electronic tractor at a very low market price. All of the sharks took a spin on the tractor, and it was a joy to watch them all together.

Aman agreed to the pitchers’ offer after being impressed with their proposal. A united offer was later made to them by Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Aman. Amit Jain, however, objected to becoming a member of the joint venture and stated that he wants to go solo. The pitchers requested some time, to which Amit said, “Take your time and think very carefully. I am from this industry and I can help you in every way". Aman, on the other hand, poked fun at him and said, “Yes, think very carefully," while Vineeta advised, “Do not go for 20 per cent equity." After deciding, the pitchers chose Aman, Vineeta, and Anupam, with Amit saying, “You made the wrong decision." Later, while taking the group photo, Aman said, “Don’t take Amit, he is very ladaaku."

The Shark Tank India, an Indian adaptation of the much-praised American programme Shark Tank, has gained popularity and aroused curiosity. A panel of “sharks" evaluates potential entrepreneurs’ pitches before selecting whether or not to invest in their enterprises, keeping many people hooked to their screens.

Shark Tank India 2 is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua and judges include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

