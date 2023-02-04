Shark Tank India Fame Anupam Mittal Has Ugly Fight With Amit Jain; Promo Goes Viral

Shark Tank Season 2 has already caught the fancy of the viewers. With innovative pitches to heavy investments, this season has it all. While some pitchers go back with more than what they expected, others are forced to rethink the way they run their businesses. While the contestants seem to be excited to present their ideas, judges get equally passionate about some pitches.

In a new promo shared by SonyLiv on their social media handles, Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal amuse their co-judges with their to-and-fro offer to a contestant. When Amit proposes to offer Rs 60 lakhs for 10% equity, Anupam Mittal tries to steal the pitcher by offering Rs 60 lakhs for 8% equity. In response to that, Amit extends Rs 60 lakhs for 7% equity and to match that Anupam competes with an offer of Rs 60 lakhs for 6% equity. Needless to say, Namita and Aman seemed hooked to this barrage of offers. Besides this, the promo also showed glimpses of pitchers with myriad ideas such as wheat flour brand, a scrap dealer and a hair care brand. The caption of the promo read, “The excitement levels will skyrocket as you witness the baffling ideas and ingenuity of #SharmaJiKaAata, #Manetain and #ScrapUncle. Tune in tonight. # SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television."

Advertisement

The Shark Tank India, an Indian adaptation of the much-praised American programme Shark Tank, has gained popularity and aroused curiosity. A panel of “sharks" evaluates potential entrepreneurs’ pitches before selecting whether or not to invest in their enterprises, keeping many people hooked to their screens.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks’ panel include Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover in season two is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

Read all the Latest Movies News here