Shark Tank India Judge Aman Gupta's Quirky Selfie With Ranveer Singh Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'BoAt Hard'

We all have seen Shark Tank judge and boAt co-founder Aman Singh's love for Bollywood movies and actors. So much so that he once quoted Ranveer Singh's film Band Baaja Baarat dialogue while responding to a budding entrepreneur on the show. And now, Aman added a picture with Ranveer Singh whom he met at the prestigious GQ awards. Hailing themselves as “fire," the businessman took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their quick meet and greet session. In the picture, Ranveer was seen taking a selfie with Aman as they posed for the camera. Aman seemed to be super happy when he met Ranveer Singh. If you missed the post, check it out here.

As soon as Aman shared the post online, fans went on to message about how stunning the picture is and also spoke about their energy. One of the users wrote, “Too much energy in one picture”. Another user requested, “Ranveer should do Aman bhai's biopic. Same vibe. Fearless”. “boAt hard,” wrote a third user with pun intended. A fourth user guessed saying, “2 most energetic people in one pic. Kuch bada hone wala hai”. Several other users commented with fire, hear-struck and red hearts emoji. Check out a few tweets below.

Ranveer Singh along with actress-wife Deepika Padukone arrived together for the award show in Mumbai on Thursday. The fact that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared on the red carpet after such a long time was certainly the highlight of the evening. Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red cutout power suit, while Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was being his quirky self. Ranveer Singh wore a black velvet blazer and matching pants with a dragon print on one side. He wore it with a green shirt and a gold tassel accessory around his neck.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Meanwhile, Aman Singh, on the other hand, will return as a judge on the entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank season 2, which is reportedly set to premiere in December 2022.

