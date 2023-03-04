Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar Opens Up About Failed IVF Procedures, Says 'The Memory Stayed with Me'

Businesswoman Namita Thapar shared her ordeal of undergoing two failed IVF procedures while trying to conceive for the second time during the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 2. It occurred during a pitch made by budding entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu. Their deal focused on the sensitive issue of infertility that women face, as the team reveals coming up with an IUI home kit. Their product is made to be used by infertile couples at home without having to go to a hospital. Shark Namita Thapar shared her personal story soon after listening to the pitch.

Thapar was 28 when she naturally conceived and embraced parenthood for the first time. However, after 3 to 4 years when she wished for a second child, the businesswoman faced fertility issues. She decided to take the IVF route not once but twice and has to be subjected to 25 injections that left her with immense physical and emotional pain. Thapar feels glad she has kids but she sympathizes with those who try extremely hard yet fail during the procedure.

“After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally," she said. Even though everything worked in her favour, Thapar cannot seem to forget the vivid memory of the pain she bore during the medical procedure. It took her almost a decade to publicly speak about this dark chapter of her life. Like many, she couldn’t bring herself to address it because it’s considered taboo in society. Just 6 months ago, she consulted with one of her medical practitioners to think if she could go public about the issue. “People did support me and said it’s private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book," she added.

Thapar’s courageous step was lauded by other sharks. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs explained how they came about their business, while also giving a demo of their product. Sharks Namita and Vineeta made separate offers, while the other three appear to be perplexed to offer a deal. In the end, the budding entrepreneurs decided to sign a deal with Namita Thapar.

