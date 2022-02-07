Shark Tank India Pitcher Calls Out Ashneer Grover's Irony, Adds 'His Comments Will Not Shut My Business'

If there is one Shark Tank India judge from whom everyone is afraid of, then it is none other than Ashneer Grover. With season one of the show, he has gained a reputation as somebody who is harsh and brutally honest with pitchers. One of the budding entrepreneurs who faced Ashneer’s merciless comments in the show was pitcher Niti who presented her business venture Twee In One to the judges. Niti mentioned that her venture is a range of convertible and reversible clothes.

While Ashneer had called her business ‘very bad’ and something that nobody will wear, Niti has now revealed the biggest irony. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the pitcher mentioned that even though Ashneer rubbished her business idea, his wife wore the clothes she gifted him during The Kapil Sharma Show. “On the show, Ashneer said, ‘Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega‘ (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai’ (this is hypocrisy) but I was reminded of that line when I saw it," the designer laughed.

Apart from this, the pitcher also revealed how Ashneer was way too harsh in reality and how the feedback was edited by the channel. “They actually cut his speech half. He actually spoke twice so you can imagine the number of things I heard. They were sweet enough to edit it out. It went on for a long time. But not like unke bolne se mera business band hoga (It’s not as if his comments will shut my business). I was just thinking it’s good. TRP badh rahi hai (TRP is increasing)," she said.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The show had a simple concept budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The last episode of the show aired on Friday i.e on February 4.

