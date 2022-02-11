Shark Tank India Pitcher Who Exposed Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' Features in Amul Topical

It’s been over a week since season one of Shark Tank India concluded. However, considering the success the show attained, it is still making headlines. Now, Niti Singhal, a fashion designer who presented her idea of reversible clothing in the show has featured on Amul’s latest topical. She is the same pitcher who had earlier exposed shark Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ by revealing what while he called her business idea ‘very bad’, his wife wore her dress to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ashneer Grover took to Instagram and shared the topical. When one of the social media users asked him if she is the same lady who pitched her business idea Twee In One on the show, Ashneer replied positively. He tagged Niti and congratulated her.

Advertisement

Even Niti shared the same topical on her Facebook profile and penned down an emotional note. “Thank you, Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!" she wrote.

For the unversed, Niti faced Ashneer’s merciless comments in the show after she introduced her venture Twee In One which is a range of convertible and reversible clothes. Ashneer had called her business ‘very bad’ and something that nobody will wear. However, the fashion designer later revealed that even though Ashneer rubbished her business idea, his wife wore the clothes she gifted him during The Kapil Sharma Show. “On the show, Ashneer said, ‘Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega‘ (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai’ (this is hypocrisy) but I was reminded of that line when I saw it," the designer told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Talking about Shark Tank India, the show had a simple concept - budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. The last episode of the show aired on February 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.