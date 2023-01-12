Shark Tank India Season 2: Know How Much Each Shark Invested In The First Week

The second season of Shark Tank India is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. This season is witnessing unique and interesting pitches from all kinds of fields, ranging from fashion, tech to grooming. This season is gaining momentum with every episode. This time, the show has six judges better known as sharks: Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain on the panel. As the entrepreneurs continue to bring unique pitches to steal great investment deals from the sharks, the channel has revealed the investment made by the sharks in the first week.

The video shared by Sony on Instagram shows the investment round-up of the sharks in the first week of the show. Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar made an investment of Rs 2.3 crore respectively, in the first week. Aman Gupta invested Rs 2.1 crore. The highest investment is made by Vineeta Singh with Rs 2.35 crores, while the lowest investment so far is done by Anupam Mittal with Rs 1.8 crore. The total tally of the first week takes up to 10.85 crore.

“Our Sharks invested staggering Rs 10.85 crore on businesses in the first week of Shark Tank India season 2! Hope you did not miss the exciting pitches and deals from week 1!" read the caption of the post.

The channel also shared another video of pitchers, who managed to impress the sharks and get investment for their companies. The video shows pitchers including Hoovu Fresh, Dorje Teas, Very Much Indian, Watchout Wearables and Soupx.

The post’s caption read: “A big congratulations to the pitchers from the first week on bagging an investment from our Sharks! We wish you and your venture much success!"

The second season of Shark Tank India began on January 2 this year. The audience can watch the show every day, from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

