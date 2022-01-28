Shark Tank India: The Net Worth of All Seven Entrepreneurs

Shark Tank India is ruling the hearts of people with a concept that’s new for Indian television. While the show is an adaptation of the American show ‘Shark Tank’, the desi treatment has connected with the audiences. The show gives a chance to aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business ideas before a jury of seven successful business owners. The business owners, known as ‘Sharks’ on the show, choose whether they want to invest in a participant’s venture.

The people who watch the show are familiar with the seven sharks. They are BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceutical executive director Namita Thapar, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh.

However, do you know the educational qualification and net worth of each of the jury members? Let’s know that today:

>Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, BharatPe

The richest amongst all the sharks is Ashneer Grover. He did his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi and then, pursued MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. His net worth is around Rs 700 crore.

>Aman Gupta, Co-founder, BoAt

Co-founder of the popular teac brand has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Delhi University. After clearing his CA exam, he went to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The net worth of Aman is similar to Ashneer at nearly Rs 700 crore.

>Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceutical

One of the most successful women entrepreneurs in India, Namita has a chartered accountant degree from ICAI and did her MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. The woman entrepreneur’s net worth is pegged at around Rs 600 crore.

>Peyush Bansal, co-founder, Lenskart

Peyush Bansal did his graduation from McGill University, Canada and also has an Entrepreneurship degree from IIM, Bangalore. Before starting his own company, he worked with Microsoft. His net worth is similar to Namita at around Rs 600 crore.

>Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has an MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management from Boston College, US. Mittal has a net worth of roughly Rs 185 crore.

>Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief of MamaEarth

The youngest of all sharks, Ghazal Alagh, is predicted to be worth Rs 148 crore. The entrepreneur studied at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and later attended the New York Academy of Arts.

>Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics

Vineeta did her B.tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras and later, her post-graduation from IIM Ahmedabad. The net worth of SUGAR Cosmetics’ founder is expected to be Rs 59 crore.

