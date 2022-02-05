Shark Tank India: Watch Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal's Hilarious Banter Over His Baritone

The reality show Shark Tank has become one of the favourites shows across Indian households. It has successfully dominated the dinner table discussions, and people also get to learn about how a successful business is helmed. A number of entrepreneurs come with their product or service, and pitch the sharks – Ashneer Grover (BharatPe co-founder), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics CEO and co-founder), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder and CEO), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth). If a Shark gets convinced, he/she invests a certain amount of money in the business in exchange for some equity. But despite all the serious discussions, the sharks and contestants never fail to add a pinch of laughter to the show.

On the recent episode of the reality show, a bidding war took place between two sharks, and soon it turned into hilarious banter, as Vineeta mimicked Anupam’s baritone.

The episode, which aired on February 3, featured entrepreneurs from a company called Nomad Food Projects, who came to present their business of bacon jams before the sharks. Fortunately, the sharks were quite impressed with their fusion of sweet and savoury. While other sharks were making up their mind around offering the entrepreneurs a deal or not, Anupam tried to talk to the pitchers but was interrupted by Vineeta.

An annoyed Anupam turned towards her and said, “Tum yaar kuch bolti bhi ho ki sirf chillaati ho (Do you ever talk or you just shout)?" Mimicking Anupam's voice Vineeta said, “I will try your baritone.” Turning to the pitchers, in the same voice tone Vineeta said, “Ab aap sawaal ka jawaab humein dijiye (Now your answer our questions)."

As the other sharks laughed, Vineeta turned to Anupam again and asked, “Does it sound better?" Namita exclaimed, “Roasted!" Anupam critiqued Vineeta's attempt and said, “Thoda time lagega (It will take you some time." To this, the Sugar Cosmetics CEO replied that she would come to his office for practice.

